  • Justin Thomas putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.