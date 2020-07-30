-
Justin Thomas putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Justin Thomas's 110 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Thomas had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Thomas's 168 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
