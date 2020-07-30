Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Spieth had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, Spieth missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Spieth's 115 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Spieth had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.