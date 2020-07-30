In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 36th at even par; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Rahm hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Rahm to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Rahm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Rahm's 73 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Rahm's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rahm had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Rahm went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rahm at 1 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.