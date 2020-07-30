In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Dahmen's 129 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Dahmen's tee shot went 137 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.