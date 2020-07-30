Joaquin Niemann hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Niemann had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.