In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jazz Janewattananond hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his day in 78th at 5 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Janewattananond chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

Janewattananond got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 2 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Janewattananond got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Janewattananond to 3 over for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 4 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Janewattananond's tee shot went 136 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.