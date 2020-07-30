Jason Kokrak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 27th at 1 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kokrak's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 98 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Kokrak got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kokrak hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th. This moved Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Kokrak hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kokrak's 124 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

Kokrak missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kokrak had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.