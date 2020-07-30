-
Jason Day shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 10th, Day's 144 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Day had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
