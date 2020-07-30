-
J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 36th at even par; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Poston had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Poston had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Poston chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.
