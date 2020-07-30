Ian Poulter hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Poulter's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 87 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Poulter had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Poulter to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Poulter had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Poulter chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 over for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Poulter hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Poulter's 167 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 3 over for the round.