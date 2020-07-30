-
-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the par-5 third, Matsuyama's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matsuyama had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Matsuyama's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.