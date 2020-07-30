-
Henrik Stenson rebounds from poor front in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Henrik Stenson on his return to competitive golf prior to WGC-FedEx St. Jude
Prior to the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Henrik Stenson talks about returning to competitive golf and how he spent his time away.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Henrik Stenson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stenson finished his day tied for 27th at 1 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
Henrik Stenson had a fantastic chip-in on the 196-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 175 yards to the intermediate rough and his second shot was a drop where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.
Stenson got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Stenson hit an approach shot from 253 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
