-
-
Haotong Li putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Haotong Li hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Li finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
Haotong Li hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Haotong Li to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Li chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Li to 2 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Li had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Li to 3 under for the round.
Li got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Li to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Li had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Li's 177 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Li to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.