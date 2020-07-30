-
Graeme McDowell rebounds from poor front in first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Graeme McDowell sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Graeme McDowell makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Graeme McDowell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. McDowell finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
Graeme McDowell got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Graeme McDowell to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, McDowell's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
McDowell missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
