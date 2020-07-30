In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

Gary Woodland got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Woodland's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 401-yard par-4 second, Woodland went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Woodland went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.