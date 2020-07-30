In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Erik van Rooyen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, van Rooyen hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth. This moved van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, van Rooyen his second shot was a drop and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, van Rooyen's 170 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.