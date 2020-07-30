Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 27th at 1 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's tee shot went 129 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.

Johnson missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.