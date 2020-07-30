In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Danny Willett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 27th at 1 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Willett's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Willett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Willett at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Willett had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Willett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Willett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.