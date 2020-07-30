-
-
Daniel Berger shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Daniel Berger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang, Chez Reavie, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 7th at 4 under.
Berger got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Berger chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 2 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.