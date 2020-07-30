-
Corey Conners shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 60th at 2 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 7 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Max Homa, Sung Kang, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Conners's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Conners had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Conners hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.
