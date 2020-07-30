-
Collin Morikawa shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 36th at even par; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Morikawa had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Morikawa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morikawa at even for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to even-par for the round.
