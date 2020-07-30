Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bezuidenhout hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Bezuidenhout missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

Bezuidenhout hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.