In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Chez Reavie hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 5th at 4 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Reavie's 194 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Reavie's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 4 under for the round.