  • Chez Reavie shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Chez Reavie makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Chez Reavie makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.