Cameron Smith shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Smith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smith at 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Smith's 149 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
