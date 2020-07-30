-
Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Champ hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Champ suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Champ at 1 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Champ chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Champ hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Champ got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Champ had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Champ's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.
