C.T. Pan shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 58th at 2 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Pan's tee shot went 133 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Pan's tee shot went 287 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Pan's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.
