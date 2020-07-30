In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. An finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Byeong Hun An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, An's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, An hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 3 under for the round.

On his third stroke on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, An went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, An had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker An stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 under for the round.