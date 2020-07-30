Bubba Watson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his day tied for 15th at 2 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Bubba Watson hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Bubba Watson to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Watson hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Watson's 155 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Watson chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Watson to 2 under for the round.