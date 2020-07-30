-
-
Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Bryson DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, DeChambeau had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 second, DeChambeau chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.