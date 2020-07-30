Brooks Koepka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Brooks Koepka had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Koepka's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Koepka hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Koepka's tee shot went 342 yards to the native area, his second shot went 111 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 5 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Koepka hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Koepka had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Koepka hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 8 under for the round.