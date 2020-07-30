Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Rickie Fowler; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Brendon Todd hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Todd had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Todd at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Todd's 156 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Todd hit his 80 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 6 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 6 under for the round.