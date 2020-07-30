-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker's tee shot leads to birdie at the FedEx Cares Charity Challenge
In the 2020 FedEx Cares Charity Challenge nine-hole exhibition match, Brandt Snedeker's tee shot yields birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
