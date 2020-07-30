Billy Horschel hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 36th at even par; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Horschel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Horschel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Horschel hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Horschel hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.