In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bernd Wiesberger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 46th at 1 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Wiesberger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Wiesberger's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Wiesberger got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Wiesberger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.

Wiesberger got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 2 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Wiesberger hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to even for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Wiesberger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Wiesberger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Wiesberger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

Wiesberger got a double bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.