In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Andrew Landry hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 39th at even par; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang, Brendon Todd, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, and Chez Reavie are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 15th, Landry's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Landry chipped his fourth shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Landry had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Landry's tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Landry's 128 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.