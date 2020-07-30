Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 67th at 3 over; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 8 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Sung Kang is in 4th at 5 under.

At the 401-yard par-4 second, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hadwin hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hadwin's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.