In his first round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under; Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, and Brooks Koepka are tied for 1st at 6 under; Sung Kang, Chez Reavie, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Bryson DeChambeau is in 7th at 4 under.

On the par-4 13th, Ancer's 166 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to even-par for the round.

Ancer hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer hit a tee shot 143 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ancer had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.