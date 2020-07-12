Zach Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 first, Johnson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Johnson hit his 88 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.