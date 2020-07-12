-
-
Xander Schauffele rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Xander Schauffele hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Schauffele finished his day tied for 14th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Xander Schauffele hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Xander Schauffele to 2 over for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Schauffele hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Schauffele's 94 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Schauffele had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.