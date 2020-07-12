In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day in 3rd at 15 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 third, Hovland's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Hovland hit his 227 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hovland had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

Hovland had a fantastic chip-in on the 184-yard par-3 12th. His tee shot went 165 yards to the left intermediate rough and his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.