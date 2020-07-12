-
Troy Merritt finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Workday Charity Open
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt birdies No. 14 in Round 4 at Workday
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 22nd at 8 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Merritt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Merritt's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Merritt had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.
