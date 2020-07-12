In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Tim Wilkinson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 31st at 6 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

Tim Wilkinson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tim Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wilkinson's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Wilkinson's his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wilkinson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Wilkinson hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Wilkinson had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.