-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Workday Charity Open
-
July 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at Workday
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Talor Gooch makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 17th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Gooch's 149 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Gooch had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.