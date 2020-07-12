  • Talor Gooch shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Talor Gooch makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

