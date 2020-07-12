In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Sungjae Im hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Im finished his day in 63rd at 2 over; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Im's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Im got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 3 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 4 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Im's tee shot went 302 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 138 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 5 over for the round.