Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his day tied for 17th at 9 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Stewart Cink's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cink hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Cink to even for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Cink hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Cink hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cink hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.