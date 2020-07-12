In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Steve Stricker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

Stricker got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stricker hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.

Stricker missed the green on his first shot on the 184-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Stricker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stricker to even for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 18th, Stricker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Stricker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stricker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Stricker to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stricker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stricker to 3 over for the round.