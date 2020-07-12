In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day in 64th at 3 over; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Kim to 8 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 7 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 5 over for the round.