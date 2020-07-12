Shane Lowry hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 39th at 4 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Lowry hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 first, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Lowry had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Lowry hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Lowry chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lowry's 99 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.