  • Shane Lowry shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Workday Charity Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at Workday

    In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.