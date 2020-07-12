Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Workday Charity Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 14th at 10 under; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Straka had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Straka's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Straka got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 184-yard par-3 12th, Straka missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 under for the round.