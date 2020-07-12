In his final round at the Workday Charity Open, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 58th at even par; Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 19 under; Viktor Hovland is in 3rd at 15 under; and Chase Seiffert is in 4th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings hit an approach shot from 264 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Stallings hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 13th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Stallings's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stallings's 88 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 3 over for the round.